James Earnest McRoy

James Earnest McRoy, 79, husband of Gayle Rivers McRoy, died Thursday, August 23, 2018, at his residence.

Born February 7, 1939, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Earnest McRoy and the late Mary Butler McRoy. He was a US Army veteran, a Mason, a Shriner and a member of the Sportsman Hunting Club. He enjoyed nature and he was an avid fisherman, hunter and shrimper. He never met a stranger and he was in his element when he was cooking for a crowd.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; a son, Jeffrey Michael McRoy (Carolina) of Elgin; a daughter, Lisa McRoy Clyburn of Columbia; four grandchildren, Morgan Clyburn and Hunter Clyburn of Columbia and Ian McRoy and Alicia McRoy of Elgin; a great grandson, Brycen Billups of Columbia; a brother, Carl McRoy (Nancy); and two sisters, Loretta Disher and Dottie Carter (Joe Henry), all of Manning.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John Edward McRoy and Bobby McRoy; and a sister, Judy Blanton.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Robert Walker officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1534 James Loop Road, Manning.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org