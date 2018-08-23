Central Carolina Technical College Foundation awarded donation from BIRDFEST Music Festival

Left to right) CCTC Director of Safety and Security Emily Chisholm, CCTC President Dr. Michael Mikota, BIRDFEST committee member and former CCTC Foundation Board Member Cleve Dowell and CCTC Foundation Director Meree McAlister.

On August 22, 2018, Central Carolina Technical College’s Foundation was awarded a donor contribution from the BIRDFEST Music Festival. For fifteen years, BIRDFEST has been bringing music lovers to Clarendon County to enjoy a weekend of good times and great music. The festival has decided to give back to the community by partnering with several local charities and nonprofit organizations. Money that is raised through the festival is given as donations to those partnerships.

BIRDFEST committee member Cleve Dowell (former CCTC Foundation Board member) invited CCTC’s Director of Safety and Security Emily Chisholm to help with this year’s festival. Through Emily’s participation, she was able to choose a non-profit to share in the proceeds of the event; Emily chose the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation.

The Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, Inc. was created to support the development and growth of quality programs for all area residents who can benefit from them. The Foundation was also designed to assist in the delivery of a comprehensive public relations program and to encourage partnerships among all levels of education as well as businesses and industries.

Such support and assistance may include, but is not limited to, financial support of capital improvements, scholarships, grants, prizes, stipends, loans and other forms of aid to students and/or college personnel toward goal attainment and professional advancement.

This Foundation is governed by a Board of Trustees separate from the Area Commission for Central Carolina Technical College and is dedicated to expanding the goals and mission of the College. For additional information concerning how you can help, call the Foundation Office at (803) 778-6646 or visit: www.cctech.edu/about/cctc-foundation/