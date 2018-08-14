New veteran resource center set to open at Morris College

Last Updated: August 14, 2018 at 10:05 am

Morris College will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its campus Veterans Resource Center at 10 a.m. this Wednesday.

The new center will be in Room 103 in the campus’ Student Health and Wellness Center, 100 W. College St.

The Resource Center will serve military veterans who are students at the college and also the dependents of veterans. Information on various veteran resources in the community will be available at the center.