Judge rules on motions in Coroner case

Judge Ferrell Cothran hears arguments on Monday's motions

Judge Ferrell Cothran ruled Monday on motions heard in court that morning. Cothran has ruled that the Motions to Dismiss, filed by the Democratic Parties, as well as those filed by the Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, have been granted on the same grounds and to the same extent that the one was previously granted for LaNette Samuels-Cooper. As a result, all issues of laches and estoppel are moot.

However, he upheld the remainder of his ruling.

“After careful consideration, all other matters in the order stand,” read the ruling. Cothran ended the ruling with a statement in all capital letters.

“AND SO IT IS ORDERED!”