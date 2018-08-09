Benefit for Ben Brewer at Porter Jack’s in Manning

Porter Jack’s in Manning, SC will be having a fundraising Benefit for Ben Brewer on the following dates on Thursday nights: August 23rd, August 30th, and September 6th from 5pm to 9pm. Ben Brewer has served our community in Manning repairing jewelry at Brewer Jewelry Repair for the past 35+ years and currently serves our community at My Eye Dr. A percentage of all meals will be given to help Ben Brewer in his unfortunate circumstances with cancer, where he is at MUSC receiving stem cell treatments for Multiple Myeloma cancer. A donation box and card box to send him encouraging words will also be set up at the front of the restaurant in honor of him. We ask that you please come out and show support for our brother & your fellow friend from Manning!