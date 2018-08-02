Judith Hoyt “Judy” Furse

Judith Hoyt “Judy” Furse, 56, wife of William Chitwood “Bill” Furse, died Thursday, August 2, 2018, at her home.

Born April 24, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, she was a daughter of John Claxton Hoyt and Maryalice Louden Hoyt. She was a 1980 graduate of Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1984 graduate of Clemson University where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. She was a Certified Public Accountant for Santee Cooper and later taught school at Laurence Manning Academy. She was deputy director of Clarendon Behavioral Health and she was an Elder and active member of the Presbyterian Church at Manning. She enjoyed playing and coaching tennis, her bridge club, tailgating at Clemson and days at the beach.

She is survived by her husband and parents of Manning; two sons, William Chitwood “Will” Furse, Jr. of Manning and John Louden Furse and fiancé, Lisa Crabbe, of Aiken; a sister, Happy Oasis of Prescott, Arizona; a brother, Robert Fenn Hoyt of Manning; and mother-in-law, English Chitwood Furse of Manning.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at the Presbyterian Church at Manning with the Rev. Dr. George Wilkes officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the residence, 1289 Canterberry Drive, Manning.

Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Church at Manning, 233 N. Brooks Street, Manning, SC 29102.