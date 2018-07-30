Victim identified in pedestrian versus vehicle accident

MANNING – A 51-year old Georgetown man was killed shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in a pedestrian versus vehicle accident that occurred on U.S. 301 near June Burn Road.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock identified the deceased as Raynell Carraway.

“Mr. Carraway’s identification card listed him as a resident of Georgetown County,” Mock said Monday morning. “Mr. Carraway was living with a relative in the Alcolu area when the accident occurred.”

Mock said that Carraway was transported to McLeod Clarendon Hospital where he died from injuries that he sustained in the accident.

“An autopsy will be performed on Carraway on Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina,” Mock added.