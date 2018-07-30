Dancing With the Stars contestant, Brandon Feagin

Brandon Feagin has lived an amazing 29 years in a little town call Alcolu. He graduated from Manning High in the class of 2006 and now works at Sparrow & Kennedy Tractor Co. in Manning as an Integrated Solution Consultant. He has two amazing parents, Randy and Peggy Feagin and an older sister named Tammy Feagin. He chose to participate in DWTS because he can’t think of a better way to raise money for charity while bringing the community together for laughter and entertainment.