McLeod Health Clarendon Radiology Department receives perfect score on MQSA

Last Updated: July 25, 2018 at 12:57 pm

McLeod Health Clarendon is pleased to announce that its Radiology Department has received a perfect score on its Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) inspection by DHEC.

”Receiving a score of 100 percent on our recent MQSA inspection is an honor for McLeod Health Clarendon. This perfect score demonstrates our staff’s commitment to delivering the highest quality mammographic images possible. A major part of the survey is the review of documentation for our mammography equipment, which is handled by Kristi McElveen, Lead Mammography Technologist. Her diligence in maintaining this information is to be commended,” said Rachel Gainey, McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator.

Mammography Technologists at McLeod Health Clarendon include Kristi McElveen, Charlene Young-Singletary, and Janice McNair. Breast ultrasounds are also performed in the McLeod Health Clarendon Radiology Department by Suzanna Mook.

Mammography is one of the most important techniques that doctors use to detect breast cancer, and research shows that early detection increases survival and treatment options.

A large benefit of a mammogram is its ability to detect problem areas even before any physical symptoms develop. Finding breast cancer earlier means much lower levels of lymph node involvement and that more women being treated for cancer are eligible for breast conservation.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in South Carolina, regardless of race and age.

All women ages 40 and over are encouraged to schedule a mammogram annually. Please call McLeod Reservations and Scheduling at (843) 777-2095 to schedule an appointment at McLeod Health Clarendon.