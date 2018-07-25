Clarendon County Detention Center promotions

Clarendon County Detention Center Director, Colonel Shelton L. Hughes, Jr., recently held a promotion ceremony for three of his officers. The promotions went into effect on July 1.

“[These officers are] well-deserving and accomplished officers of the Clarendon County Detention Center,” said Hughes.

Lieutenant Thomasenia McBride, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Benedict College, was promoted to the rank of Captain. The 29-year veteran will oversee the Administration department and will share second-in-command duties. (pictured left)

Lieutenant Cheryl Pendergrass, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from Columbia College, was promoted to the rank of Captain. The 25-year veteran will oversee the Support Services department and will also share second-in-command duties. (pictured center)

Corporal Rosa Kind, who holds an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Everest University, was meritoriously advanced to the rank of Sergeant. The 19-year veteran will continue to serve as a senior security offer on shift. (pictured right)