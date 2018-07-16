Lieutenant Thomasenia McBride promoted to the rank of Captain
by Submitted via Email | July 16, 2018 12:00 pm
Last Updated: July 16, 2018 at 12:15 pm
Effective July 1, Lieutenant Thomasenia McBride was promoted to the rank of Captain at the Clarendon County Detention Center and will oversee Administration. She is a 29 year veteran of the department and holds a BS Degree in Criminal Justice from Benedict College. Captain McBride will also share second-in-command duties in addition to her everyday assignments.
