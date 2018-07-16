Lieutenant Thomasenia McBride promoted to the rank of Captain

Effective July 1, Lieutenant Thomasenia McBride was promoted to the rank of Captain at the Clarendon County Detention Center and will oversee Administration. She is a 29 year veteran of the department and holds a BS Degree in Criminal Justice from Benedict College. Captain McBride will also share second-in-command duties in addition to her everyday assignments.