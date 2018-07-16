Clarendon Elite Youth Football Camp held June 15-16

Last Updated: July 16, 2018 at 10:23 am

College student, Sheriff’s Deputy, volunteer fire fighter and football coach, Daishawn “Coach Curtis” McFadden, along with his business partner Marquez Lemon, has once again hosted a free football camp for children ages 7-13.

McFadden is the head coach for the Mite division, for kids ages 10-12, with the Clarendon County Recreational Department football program. However, he and Lemon have chosen not to host the camp through the Recreational Department.

“We wanted it to be free, and if we do it through the Rec Department, it can’t be,” said McFadden.

Last year, McFadden and Lemon created the Clarendon Elite Youth Football (CEYF) camp, creating the business as a 501.c non-profit organization. They hosted their first camp as a two-day camp with sessions from 8 a.m. to noon both days.

This year, they tested the waters with an overnight camp from 4 p.m. on June 15 and ended at 4 p.m. on June 16. As with last year, the pair made an arrangement with Manning High School to use their facility for the event.

“It went very well. I can see us going longer in the future, but we need sponsorships to get us through it,” said McFadden. Through donations from sponsors, McFadden and Lemon received almost $700 to fund the cost of food for the 45 kids and 16 volunteers and janitorial service for the Manning High School facility after the camp.

The only cost incurred by any child was the cost of the year’s T-shirt. At $12 per shirt, the cost was too high for CEYF to cover it. However, they hope to eventually be able to provide the shirts free of charge as sponsorships and individual donations grow.

During the camp, the staff of volunteers offered instruction in the different positions played in football, giving each child the chance to try each position. Physical exercise was also stressed.

“We got up at about 6:30 and we ran,” said McFadden. “They actually did really well. They didn’t want to get up, but after a couple of whistles, they did. They all ran, and no one gave up. We did a mile. We teach effort. That’s our motto. Effort.”

Last year, 90 percent of the participants signed up for the regular season with the Recreational Department. This year, McFadden expects an even higher turnout. He was thrilled with the comradery which formed between the kids, and he hopes the bonds extend into regular season and beyond.

“When it was time to go, they didn’t want to leave,” said McFadden, who has arranged for off-season use of the Manning High training facility for the participants.

“We definitely want all our sponsors and volunteers to know we thank them,” said McFadden. This year’s sponsors included The Bank of Clarendon in Manning, Bob’s Body Shop, Ez-Go Towing, Hands-on Driving Training, The Bruner Agency, Clarendon Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Cooper and Son’s Farm, Brunson Pharmacy, Gibson and Company, Speedy Tax Service, Champion Tent Company and Continental Tires.

They’re hoping for more sponsors next year, and Lemon is working on plans for fundraisers to help defray the costs of their growing camp. As the camp nearly doubled in size this year, they want to be prepared for another growth explosion next year.

Fourteen coaches and two EMTs also volunteered to help. However, McFadden says the MVPs of the year were his mom and grandmother, who helped keep 45 boys comfortable and fed during the camp.

McFadden also appreciated help from Donny Baker, a previous Manning High student who moved to Lexington and who is still playing quarterback as he finishes high school.

“I played corner, and Marquez was a defensive end. We needed a quarterback,” said McFadden. “[Donny] came down, and he enjoyed it. We didn’t pay him anything. He did it for free.”

McFadden hopes to expand the camp to other areas of Clarendon County, such as Turbeville and Summerton. However, they need more sponsors and more volunteers to make that happen.

CEYF continues to look for more volunteers to help the organization grow. They have a law enforcement presence, as well as fire and EMT in case of emergency, and they need as many possible coaches as they can find. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and must pass a background check.

The camp is open to girls, although for the second year, none signed up. They hope to see that change in the future.

To sign up for the Recreational Department football league, contact Lebon Joye at (803) 473-3543. Signups will be held from July 16 through August 20.

To donate to CEYF or to arrange to volunteer for next year’s camp, contact McFadden at coachcurtis2016@gmail.com or call (803) 460-1767. All donations are tax-deductible and receipts will be provided.

“We’re doing this as a gift to the community from us,” said McFadden. “Our reward is when we win the championship at the end of the season. We love it.”