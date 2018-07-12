Auditor Patricia Pringle honored at recent county council meeting
by Laura Stone | July 12, 2018 12:05 pm
Dwight Stewart, Patricia Pringle, David Epperson
Patricia Pringle received a certificate and a paperweight with the county seal for her 15 years of service as county auditor.
