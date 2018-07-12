ManningLive

Auditor Patricia Pringle honored at recent county council meeting

by | July 12, 2018 12:05 pm

Last Updated: July 11, 2018 at 10:08 pm

Dwight Stewart, Patricia Pringle, David Epperson

Patricia Pringle received a certificate and a paperweight with the county seal for her 15 years of service as county auditor.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live