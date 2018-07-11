Two Manning women charged with assault in Sumter County

Nekeia Nicola Dingle, 36, of Dickson Street in Manning, and Martina Denise Pearson, 31, of Meagen Lane in Manning, were arrested Friday on charges of third degree assault and battery, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The women were charged with third degree assault and battery. The women allegedly punched and kicked another woman in the head, face and body during an altercation on June 24 at the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 15 South in Sumter County.

The Sheriff’s Department said the victim suffered injuries and was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey.