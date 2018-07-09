39-year-old Pinewood man dies in single vehicle accident

PINEWOOD – A 39-year-old Pinewood man died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident that occurred approximately one-half mile from his home.

“Leland Legale Green died at the scene from blunt force trauma,” Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Albert Mobley said Sunday afternoon. “He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Two passengers who were wearing seat belts received minor injuries.”

Mobley said no autopsy would be held and toxicology results were pending.

According to Mobley, the accident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Elliott Road about three miles south of Pinewood. Mobley said Green lost control of his vehicle in a curve and ran off the left hand side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times.