Clyde Alexander Wilkes Jr

Clyde Alexander Wilkes, Jr., 97, widower of Jannie Lee Duke Wilkes, died Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at his residence.

Born January 7, 1921, in Savannah, GA, he was a son of the late Clyde Alexander Wilkes, Sr and the late Pearl Victoria Sanders Wilkes. He was a member of Manning First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Director for many years. He retired from the SC Department of Transportation after having worked 45 years many of those years as a supervisor. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps having served during WWII and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the American Theater Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers and sisters, and a daughter, Rhonda Jayne Wilkes.

He is survived by a son, Clyde Alexander “Butch” Wilkes III of Manning.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Manning First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church.

Active Pallbearers will be Larry Williamson, Frank Jones, Dr. C. E. Coker, Mike Moody, Buddy Lester, and David Baker.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Heritage Room of First Baptist Church and at other times at the home, 5514 Raccoon Road, Manning.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org