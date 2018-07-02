Duckfest activities announced

Summerton Revitalization Commission and Duckfest Committee plan third annual Summerton Duckfest Festival with Farmers Telephone Cooperative as their Title Sponsor.

SUMMERTON, SC — The Summerton Duckfest Committee has announced a variety of events that will comprise the 2018 edition of the annual fall festival celebrating Summerton as the Duck Capital of South Carolina.



“This is our third Duckfest and we expect it to be bigger and better than ever!” Summerton Duckfest Chairman Mac Bagnal said. “The events our committee has planned will offer activities for everyone and will showcase the great things Summerton has to offer to our county and visitors.”

There will be something for all ages to enjoy.

Saturday, September 8th, 2018

*Miss Duckfest Beauty Pageant at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center

Saturday, October 6th, 2018

*Duckfest Fall Open Team Bass Turnament at the John C. Land Landing

$5,000 Guarentee 1st Place

*The Duck Cup Sporting Clays Tournament at Featherhorn Farms in Pinewood

Saturday, October 13, 2018 – Downtown Summerton, SC

*The Swamp Fox Regional Duck Calling Contest

(Winner goes to Arkansas to compete in the world competition)

*Duckfest Color Run/Walk

(A portion of the proceeds will go to cancer research)

*Duckfest Cook-off (Live Music)

*Duckfest Children’s Art Contest

*Duckfest Scavenger Hunt

*Duckfest Corn Hole Tournament