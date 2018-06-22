Summerton Town Council updates community

Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 4:06 pm

During the June meeting of the Summerton Town Council, Jessica Johnson, auditor with the Hobbs Group, presented the 2017 audit of the town books. The Hobbs Group is independent from the Summerton Town Council to ensure an unbiased audit. They received an unmodified opinion, which, according to Johnson, is the highest opinion they could receive.

The Hobbs Group found nothing wrong with Summerton’s internal controls, and the 2017 numbers were consistent with the 2016 numbers.

Reverend Robert China offered an update from the Summerton Community Action Group. The group is seeking to bring due recognition to members of the community as it relates to the historic Briggs vs. Elliot decision. They are working with the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission to create a website and create a solicitation package which can be used to secure funding from other sources.

They will produce a special Briggs vs. Elliot tour map and promote it at a cost of $2,000 and develop a plan and gather materials for funding at a cost of $1,500. They will also develop brochures based on tour development with 1,000 copies for $1,200.

The Commission has received $4,200 from Clarendon County Council and asked the Summerton Town Council to fund the other $1,500 needed. Mayor Mac Bagnal stated the council would take it under advisement and would discuss the possibility of the town helping fund the project.

Beth Phillips offered an update from the Summerton Revitalization Commission (SRC). Duck Fest is now under the SRC umbrella. The SRC has selected five or six initiatives, according to Phillips, and they hope to work closely with the Town Council as they strive to help improve Summerton.

Their first initiative is the Briggs Delaine Pearson Interchange at Exit 108 on I-95. Phillips states the SRC is working on ways to beautify the exchange, as well as key areas along Buff Blvd, and she will return to the Council at a later meeting with further updates. They are also working on the situation regarding the Knights Inn and the situation in the general downtown area.

Phillips also discussed the new Summerton town brochure. She presented the proposed brochure and informed the council they had received funding for it from the Clarendon County Council.

The Council then considered a 2.13 percent increase to the millage rate. This rate is what sets the property tax values for the Summerton area. This increase would raise the rate from 100.35 to 102.45. The Council voted to approve the increase.

Bagnal offered a status report. He mentioned the Bass Tournament associated with Duck Fest is October 6 with Duck Fest starting on October 13. Bagnal stated appreciation for all the volunteer firefighters do for Clarendon County with both fire services and emergency services.

Summerton Police Chief Ray Perdue gave a staff update. Perdue mentioned successfully making an arrest for the perpetrator who was regularly breaking into unlocked cars stealing change and items left lying loose in the cars. He also mentioned the Summerton Kids’ Night Out, sponsored by the Summerton Police Department and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department, held on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Historic Scott’s Branch High School.

Bucky Brailsford offered an update. They are still welding pinhole leaks in the tank on Goat Island. They hope to have it resolved before the end of the week. The flatbed transmission should be here before the end of this week, which will get the truck up and running by next week. They will “go back to chipping instead of just hauling off,” according to Brailsford.

Brailsford stated the owner of the KOA Campground wants to build a pump station to pump waste water from that facility to the main lines. He wants to build that and dedicate it to the town for the town to own, operate and maintain. An engineer will look over the plans to ensure it is built to proper specifications. Final plans will be drawn up within two to three months.

Brailsford informed the council there are three solar farms seeking to build in the Summerton area. One will be across from the nursing home, one will be at the corner of Jack Touchberry Road and Alex Harvin Highway and one will be off of Racoon Road. Southern Current is the engineering firm creating the plans, and the unnamed company building the solar farms is from Turbeville.

The public Town Council meeting ended as the Council moved into Executive Session.