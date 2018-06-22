National organization recognizes deputies for saving woman’s life

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund's Officers of the Month for June 2018 included Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Maj. Donnie Drose, Cpl. Kevin Wilson and Sgt. Clay Conyers. The trio were recognized for the rescue of a female pulled from a submerged vehicle on April 30, 2017.

Three deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office who saved a woman from a submerged vehicle a little more than a year ago have already been recognized multiple times locally.

Now, the trio has been recognized nationally. Maj. Donnie Drose, Cpl. Kevin Wilson and Sgt. Clay Conyers were recognized this week as June 2018 Officers of the Month by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said that a passing motorist observed a submerged vehicle in the evening hours of April 30, 2017, near the intersection of S.C. 260 and Herring Drive and immediately called 911. Baxley said in July 2017 that were it not for Wilson, Conyers and Drose, the woman found in the vehicle would have died.

The trio worked together, Baxley said, to save the woman from a small, four-door vehicle fully submerged about 75 yards from the edge of the lake.

“They pulled her from the vehicle and placed her with her face out of the water and carried her to the lake shore,” Baxley said. “Near the shore, Cpl. Wilson took over chest compressions and continued CPR. Maj. Drose and Sgt. Conners returned to the vehicle to ensure no one else was inside.”

Drose said in early May that the woman didn’t have a pulse when the responders got to her.

“They did save her life,” Baxley said. “She stayed in a coma for a little while and eventually came to. She didn’t have any brain damage or anything like that.”

Drose said the woman was submerged for about 14 minutes.

“If they weren’t there, and no one else was, she wouldn’t have made it,” said Baxley.

Steven Deese said in May 2017 that were it not for the deputies, his sister would not be alive. Deputies did not release her identity.

“If it wasn’t for the heroes, I wouldn’t be able to see my sister alive,” Deese said in a comment on manninglive.com. “Thanks very much. I can’t thank you guys enough for all you have done.”

The men were presented with the award on Wednesday by National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Assistant Director of Programs Brian Lacey.