David Way selected to attend Boys State
by Submitted via Email | June 22, 2018 12:01 pm
Last Updated: June 22, 2018 at 2:51 pm
David Way, a junior at Scott’s Branch High School, was selected to attend Boys State June 10-16 at Anderson University in the upstate.
