Letia Davis, a junior at Scott’s Branch High School, selected for Girls State
by Submitted via Email | June 20, 2018 9:54 pm
Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 3:57 pm
Scott’s Branch High School junior, Letia Davis, was selected to be a delegate and attended the 72nd Palmetto Girls State session held June 10 – 16 at Presbyterian College in Clinton.
