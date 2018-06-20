Clarendon County Adult Ed program awarded $8000 literacy grant

[Manning, SC] – [June 12, 2018] – Last month, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Clarendon County Adult Education an $8000 grant to support adult literacy. This local grant award is part of more than $8.3 million in grants awarded to more than 1,000 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

“We are very excited to partner with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation again to engage our students in Adult Education and the community of Clarendon County,” says Lisa Justice, Director of Clarendon County Adult Education and F. E. DuBose Career Center. “If you ever wonder about that extra $1 or $2 they ask you about at check out, well, it stays here,” adds Justice. This year’s grant is an increase of $1000 from the previous year, and only twelve other programs in S.C. receive the award according to Justice.

According to Justice, funds will be used to provide instruction for students working toward a high school or career- readiness credential. “During our 2017-2018 school-year, we continued implementation of federal legislation, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which requires adult education to provide both academic and career guidance for our students. With these funds, we will continue our partnerships with local agencies and service providers to identify goals and career pathways for enrollees in our program. We are happy that we can work with Dollar General to make a difference in the future in our community,” explains Justice.

"We are honored to fund literacy and education initiatives, which support our mission of Serving Others," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's CEO. "The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2018 and a legacy of helping people improve their lives through literacy and education. Including this grant, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has provided more than $154 million in funding to help more than 10 million people. We believe these programs can have a positive impact on the communities we serve and we look forward to continuing to partner with organizations dedicated to making a difference in the lives of millions of Americans."