A quilt for the shelter

Last Updated: June 15, 2018 at 11:41 am

Judy and Jim Higgins of Sumter expanded their four-legged family in late 2017. The family already included two female Chihuahuas, which Jim refers to as “the old ladies,” but he continued to keep an eye out for others in need. In August, he saw Sweet Pea, a two-year-old female Chihuahua, on the website for A Second Chance Animal Shelter in Manning.

The Higgins’ drove to Manning, only to discover Sweet Pea was heartworm positive. Not knowing what her care would entail, the Higgins’ adopted Sassy, a three-year-old female Chihuahua, instead. After the adoptions, the Higgins’ took Sassy to see their vet, Dr. Robert Cook of Guignard Animal Clinic in Sumter.

Cook verified Sassy’s clean bill of health, and he answered all of the Higgins’ questions regarding treatment and prognosis for a heartworm positive dog. With their minds much more at ease, they made the decision to add Sweet Pea to their growing family.

In October the family, including Sassy and her two sisters, returned to A Second Chance to see Sweet Pea. After ensuring all the dogs got along, the Higgins’ signed the paperwork, and Sweet Pea had a new home.

Sassy and Sweet Pea have blended in with family life in the Higgins’ house. Not only have they bonded with each other, but they have pulled the two older dogs farther out of their shells.

“All four of them lay in the same bed in Jim’s computer room. Wherever dad goes, they’re right on his heels. They’re daddy’s girls,” said Judy. “They’re all sweethearts, and they all know they’re loved.”

But the girls adore Judy as well. She often spends cuddle time with Sassy and Sweet Pea, snuggled in the easy chair under a blanket. Thrilled with the love and affection Sassy and Sweet Pea have brought the entire family, Judy wanted to give back to A Second Chance.

She occasionally makes display quilts for Treadle Pushers, a quilt shop in Sumter. To help sell a new fabric, she created a new pattern and stitched it to show off the material. After the material sold, Judy kept the quilt. After talking about it, the Higgins’ decided to donate the quilt to A Second Chance.

“I know quilts can be used to help raise money. I asked Sherri if they’d like a quilt,” said Judy.

Sherri Arment, the office manager at A Second Chance, is delighted with the quilt. She hopes it will further awareness of the shelter and draw donations. “For every $10 in donations, you will get a ticket for a chance to win the quilt,” said Arment.

The shelter will use the money for the continued support of their animals. All animals who arrive at the shelter receive veterinary care. Animals are readied for adoption by ensuring they are spayed or neutered, are up to date on shots, have been tested for heartworm or feline leukemia and feline aids and are on any appropriate medications.

Their animal visitation hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the animals are available for a small adoption fee to help cover expenses.

To make a donation and receive a chance to win the quilt, go to the The MonkeyGrinder, Consignments, Gifts & Collectibles in Manning to see it on display.

Judy will continue to donate quilts to A Second Chance. She already has a second quilt in mind. “As long as Sherri wants another one, I’ll be happy to keep it up,” said Judy.