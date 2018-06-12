Unofficial Results: Democrat ticket questions
by Cindy Risher | June 12, 2018 9:52 pm
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, voters overwhelmingly supported both questions on the ballot.
Question One: Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?
Yes = 2,534 to No = 1,190
Question Two: Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?
Yes = 2,994 to No = 645
