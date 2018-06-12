ManningLive

Unofficial Results: Democrat ticket questions

by | June 12, 2018 9:52 pm

With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, voters overwhelmingly supported both questions on the ballot.

Question One: Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

Yes = 2,534  to No = 1,190

Question Two: Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Yes = 2,994 to No = 645

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live