Unofficial Results: Democrat ticket questions

With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, voters overwhelmingly supported both questions on the ballot.

Question One: Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

Yes = 2,534 to No = 1,190

Question Two: Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

Yes = 2,994 to No = 645