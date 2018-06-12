Unofficial Results: Blakely holds onto county seat 3
by Cindy Risher | June 12, 2018 9:44 pm
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting, Councilman Benton Blakely holds onto his seat with 497 votes while challenger Charlton Watts garners 409 votes.
