A note from the editor

by | June 4, 2018 11:06 am

This past week’s paper had two errors. Dwight Stewart’s photo was placed next to Billy Richardson’s article and a Letter to the Editor signature was left off. The name Bill Ellis should have appeared under that editorial. I apologize for these errors.

Cindy Risher
Manning Times Editor

  1. Comment by Paul Martin

    June 4, 2018 at 14:55

    Same mistakes different staff.

