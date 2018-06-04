A note from the editor
by Cindy Risher | June 4, 2018 11:06 am
This past week’s paper had two errors. Dwight Stewart’s photo was placed next to Billy Richardson’s article and a Letter to the Editor signature was left off. The name Bill Ellis should have appeared under that editorial. I apologize for these errors.
Cindy Risher
Manning Times Editor
comments » 1
Comment by Paul Martin
June 4, 2018 at 14:55
Same mistakes different staff.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.