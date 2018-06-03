Clarendon Hall 2017-18 Headmaster’s All-A Honor Roll List

The following students were named to the Headmaster’s All-A Honor Roll at Clarendon Hall for the 2017-18 school year.

Charlie Bascom, Hayden Collins, Lily Grace Harris, Nathan Parker, Cruz Romay, Emily Josey, Devam Patel, Dhara Patel, Dawson McIntosh, Henik Matarwala, Joey Carlisle, Hannah Corbett, Brynne Baxley, Olivia Brunson, Sara James and Mallory McIntosh.