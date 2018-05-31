15 Clarendon residents named to CCTC Full-Time President’s List
by Staff Reports | May 31, 2018 3:35 am
Last Updated: May 31, 2018 at 7:43 am
Fifteen Clarendon County residents were named to the Central Carolina Technical College Spring 2018 Full-Time President’s List. They were among 406 students named to the college’s various honors’ lists. The Full-Time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieied a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Those honored included Gracelyn D. Coker, Kinsley R. Driggers, Rebeca Fleitas, Kacey L. Floyd, Maysey R. Floyd, Gavin C. Gibbons, Damien L. Gist, Grace M. Joyner, Corey J. McElveen, Harmoni J. Parker, Sarah A. Tobias, Heather L. Varn, Thomas A. Wallace, Derek D. White and Danielle A. Young.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.