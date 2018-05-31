15 Clarendon residents named to CCTC Full-Time President’s List

Last Updated: May 31, 2018 at 7:43 am

Fifteen Clarendon County residents were named to the Central Carolina Technical College Spring 2018 Full-Time President’s List. They were among 406 students named to the college’s various honors’ lists. The Full-Time President’s List recognizes students who were enrolled in at least 12 semester credit hours and achieied a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Those honored included Gracelyn D. Coker, Kinsley R. Driggers, Rebeca Fleitas, Kacey L. Floyd, Maysey R. Floyd, Gavin C. Gibbons, Damien L. Gist, Grace M. Joyner, Corey J. McElveen, Harmoni J. Parker, Sarah A. Tobias, Heather L. Varn, Thomas A. Wallace, Derek D. White and Danielle A. Young.