Flash Flood watch continues for Clarendon through 8 p.m. Monday

The National Weather Service out of Columbia has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarendon County, effective through 8 p.m. Monday. Tropical moisture streamed north into the region overnight into Memorial Day, and this could result in showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rain with high rainfall rates. Expect widespread rainfall amounts of one to two inches through Monday, with higher local amounts up to 3 to 4 inches possible, especially across the eastern Midlands. The heaviest rainfall is expected late tonight into Monday morning. This heavy rain, combined with saturated grounds from recent rainfall, provides an enhanced threat of flooding. Flash flooding near creeks, streams, poor drainage areas, and some urban areas is possible. Motorists and persons engaged in outdoor activities should be especially careful.