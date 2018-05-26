Clarendon Hall awarded Monsanto grant from county farmer

Leslie McIntosh of McIntosh Brothers Farm applied for and directed a grant in the amount of $2,500 to Clarendon Hall from the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Program, which is sponsored by the Monsanto Fund. McIntosh is pictured with his grandson, Cortland McIntosh, who is a rising junior at the school and works with him on the farm. McIntosh is a Clarendon Hall graduate, former board trustee, and current land trust board member.

"I have always supported Clarendon Hall and its mission of academic excellence in a Christian Environment," said McIntosh. "I am grateful Monsanto offers these grants to support local communities and am happy to direct this donation to the school where my wife and I, along with our two sons, graduated, and where all our grandchildren now attend."

As part of its mission Clarendon Hall will use the funds to improve technology.

“We are most appreciative of this grant which we will use to purchase more computers for our students,” said Headmaster Phillip Rizzo Jr. “I express my sincerest appreciation to Mr. McIntosh and the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program for their generosity and commitment.”

Since the program began in 2010, the Grow Communities program has partnered with farmers to support nonprofit organizations important to them in their local communities. The program has given more than $29 million to farming communities since its inception, including more than $3 million in 2018.

Each year, farmers enter for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit they care about in their community. The organizations reflect the makeup and character of rural America, including emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, food banks and many others.

“Farmers play a pivotal role in rural communities, and through their commitment to the Grow Communities program, we are able to provide the monetary support these nonprofit organizations need to make an impact,” said Monsanto Fund President Al Mitchell. “We’re proud to play a part in helping these rural communities grow and thrive.”

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America.

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work.