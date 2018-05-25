Bird Fest 2018: Bluegrass enthusiasts entertained on Pineland Farms

Last Updated: May 25, 2018 at 1:06 pm

Brody Pricklemyer

It’s that time of year again. Bluegrass music enthusiasts descended on Pineland Farms in Panola for the annual Birdfest event to hear groups such as MacKinzie Butler Band, Whitt Burn & Steamroller, Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters and Cosmic Possum.

The event, named after Bird, a beloved mule who lived on the farm for 30 years, spans two days. Free tent sites and low-cost RV sites were provided to those who wished to spend the night on the farm’s property.

Saturday morning, a Yoga event was hosted in one of the tents, and after lunch, the music began again. Alternating between two stages, bands captivated the audiences with a variety of bluegrass music.

Birdfest gathers corporate and individual donors and sponsors, which helps keep the costs low for attendees. The event partners with local charities, donating proceeds to help the community.

In the past, Birdfest has donated to the Manning Lion’s Club, Summerton Rotary Club, Clarendon Habitat for Humanity, area schools and youth groups. They are currently partnering with My First Books South Carolina, a statewide childhood literacy program organized by Palmetto Project.