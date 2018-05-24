Gibson recognized for 2nd place finish at JAG conference
by Staff Reports | May 24, 2018 11:25 am
Clarendon School District 2 Board Chairman Arthur Moyd, left, and Superintendent John Tindal, right, recognized Xavier Gibson on Tuesday night during the board’s regular meeting for his second place finish in the Overall Team Challenge at the 2018 JAG Career Development Conference.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.