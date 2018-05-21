Weather Forecast: Monday, May 21
by Staff Reports | May 21, 2018 9:14 am
Last Updated: May 21, 2018 at 9:45 am
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
