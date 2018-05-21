Pet of the Day: Dee Dee

Last Updated: May 19, 2018 at 4:27 am

Dee Dee is a 2-year-old, female, brindle-Dachshund mix. She is a very loving girl who loves to have her belly rubbed. She is current on her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for heart worms. She is patiently waiting for the right family to come and give her a home. Emmy is a female brown tabby domestic shorthair cat who is 2 years old. She is shy at times, and all she needs is the right home with one-on-one attention. She is current on all of her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. A Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5079 Alex Harvin Highway is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Visit www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.