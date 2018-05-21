LMA student to attent National Youth Leadership Foundation program

While her fellow students may spend this summer lounging by the pool or working their first part-time jobs, Laurence Manning Academy rising sophomore Alyce Broughton Elliott will be headed to Washington, D.C., for what she hopes will be a once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunity.

“She will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Foundation – National Security Division in Washington, D.C.,” reads a release from Envision, the company in charge of the program.

LMA teacher Hans Swygert nominated Elliott to attend the program, which Envision Chief Academic Officer Andrew Potter said “is a great oportunity for high-achieving scholars to get outside the classroom and see, through hands-on intereactive learning, how to innovate and think creatively.”

“These students, who have already proven themselves acadeically, will be challenged to work on real world, student-created projects to bring their studies and career interests to life,” Potter said.

Elliott has attended LMA since K3. She is finishing the ninth grade as an honor student and is a member of the Junior National Honor Society. She has a 4.82 GPA and is ranked in the Top 10 percent of her class academically. She plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering.

