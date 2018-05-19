LMA’s Moore takes 3rd in State Science Fair

Last Updated: May 18, 2018 at 4:24 pm

Laurence Manning Academy student Heyward Moore displays the third-place trophy he won at the South Carolina Independent School Association State Science Fair. Heyward was one of five LMA students recognized for their accomplishments during the awards ceremony held recently at the Sumter Civic Center.

Moore took third place in the invention/engineering section for elementary students.

James Kaiser captured top-honors in the environmental science section for seniors

Trey Sharpe’s exhibit was named best in the senior computer/math category.

Rylan Strickland garnered the second position in the senior environmental science area.

Thomas Stoia netted second place in the computer/math category for juniors.

“These students are to be congratulated for their practical applications of the scientific method,” SCISA Executive Director Larry Watt said. “It’s obvious the amount work all of the students put into their projects.”

The SCISA State Science Fair was open to students in the following age divisions:

·* Elementary – grades 3 through 5

·* Junior – grades 6 through 8

·* Senior – grades 9 through 12.

Each division had eight categories, including general science, biological science, physical science, environmental science, team projects, behavioral science, computer/math science and invention/engineering. Judging criteria included technical correctness, aesthetic quality, theory, feasibility, effort and scientific methods.

About 156 projects were judged at the state science fair.

The South Carolina Independent School Association is a non-profit, voluntary association of over 120 independent schools serving more than 37,000 teachers and students.