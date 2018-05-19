Class of 2018: Robert Hinson
by Staff Reports | May 19, 2018 2:21 am
Clarendon County resident Robert Hinson graduated summa cum laude this month from Charleston Southern University with a degree in wildlife biology. He is now employed with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Off-Shore Fisheries Division. Send your college graduates’ photos and all relevant information to editorial@manninglive.com.
