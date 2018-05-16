Mt. Nebo MBC to hold Four Gospel Program
by Staff Reports | May 16, 2018 1:55 pm
Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:42 am
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 10331 Plowden Mill Road in Alcolu will hold a Four Gospel Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring Deacon Timothy Blackwell, Deacon Barney Dozier, Brother David Brown and the Rev. Ricky White. The Rev. Hazel Charles is the host pastor.
