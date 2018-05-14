Died on This Day: May 14
by Staff Reports | May 14, 2018 4:07 pm
Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 8:21 pm
964 – Pope John XII (b. 927)
1918 – James Gordon Bennett Jr., American journalist and publisher (b. 1841)
1940 – Emma Goldman, Lithuanian author and activist (b. 1869)
1970 – Billie Burke, American actress and singer (b. 1884)
1980 – Hugh Griffith, Welsh actor (b. 1912)
1982 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor (b. 1909)
2003 – Robert Stack, American actor and producer (b. 1919)
2010 – Goh Keng Swee, Singaporean soldier and politician, 2nd Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore (b. 1918)
2015 – B.B. King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (b. 1925)
2017 – Powers Boothe, American actor (b. 1948)
