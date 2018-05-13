Lady Swampcats’ hopes of 3-peat in state finals dashed by Lady Barons

Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats’ softball team finished its season Saturday just short of a berth in the SCISA 3-A State Championship finals after a 10-0 loss to the Wilson Hall varsity Lady Barons. The loss ended the Lady Swampcats’ hopes for a three-peat as State Championship after wins in 2016 and 2017. The team finished its season with a 16-11-1 record.