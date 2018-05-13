Hattie Prince Gibson

Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 8:31 pm

Hattie Prince Gibson, widow of the late Ronald Elijah Gibson, died Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Born Oct. 4, 1947, in the Jordan community of Clarendon Couty, she was a daughter of the late Jonathan and Robertha Mack Prince.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2-7 p.m. at the home, 9290 Raccoon Road in Manning.

Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning.