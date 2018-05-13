3 Monarchs place at State Track Championships

Three Manning High School track team members placed this weekend at the State Track and Field Championships held at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.

Mahogany Green placed 6th in High Jump with a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches. She also placed 5th in Long Jump with a jump of 15 feet 8.25 inches.

Measha Jones placed 5th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.71.

Keilah Dupree placed 6th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.94.