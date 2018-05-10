Morning Weather: Thursday, May 10
by Staff Reports | May 10, 2018 4:29 am
Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
by Staff Reports | May 10, 2018 4:29 am
Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.