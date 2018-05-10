4 Clarendon residents graduate from CCU

Four Clarendon natives were among the 1,183 students who walked in Coastal Carolina University’s graduation exercises held May 4-5.

Those recognized included Manning natives Kevin Gist, receiving a bachelor of science in exercise and sport science Tiana James, receiving a bachelor of science in biology; and Grace Surette, receiving a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies. Summerton native Shaquelah Walters was also recognized, receiving a bachelor of science in psychology.

Head football coach Joe Moglia was the commencement speaker, and 12 students were recognized with the President’s Award for earning a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average.

Moglia, also chairman of the board at TD Ameritrade, has been the head football coach of the Chanticleers since 2012.

In his first five seasons at CCU, he led his team to the national playoffs five times and was conference champion four times. He has also received multiple Coach of the Year honors, including the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year. He is the recipient of the Vince Lombardi Award and has been inducted into the Lombardi Hall of Fame.

Moglia has received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Sharp Trophy for Leadership. He has been honored by the National Italian American Foundation, the Columbus Citizens Foundation, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame, and the American Institute for Stuttering. He has also been inducted into six Halls of Fame and is the recipient of three honorary doctorates.