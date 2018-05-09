Clarendon Hall teachers attend workshop

ORANGEBURG – The South Carolina Independent School Association recently sponsored a workshop to help staffs of member schools become mentor teachers.

Laura Ardis and Robin Galloway, members of the faculty at Clarendon Hall, participated in the one-day training program.

“Mentor Teachers are at the core of effective schools. SCISA has been offering this training for over 25 years,” said SCISA Executive Director Larry K. Watt. “We are very proud of this year’s class.”