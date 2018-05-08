Scott releases statement regarding Iran deal

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement after the President announced his intentions to exit the Iran Deal.

“Today’s decision by the administration underscores the need to do more than the status quo, but this conversation is far from over. The Iran Deal has been flawed from the beginning. The previous administration branded Iran as a top state sponsor of terrorism, which only solidifies the fact that their leadership cannot be trusted. Yet over the past two years we have relied on a subpar agreement to restrict their threatening behavior and it has only continued to embolden their aggressive tactics. If we are going to get serious about curbing Iran’s nuclear program, I encourage our allies to come to the table to lay out a new course focused on furthering global security.”