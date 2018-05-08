LMA students tour local Revolutionary War sites
by Submitted via Email | May 8, 2018 9:34 am
On a recent 5th-grade field trip outlining Revolutionary War history in our community, students visited General Thomas Sumter’s gravesite, General Francis Marion’s gravesite, Fort Watson, The Battle of Eutaw Springs and Milford Plantation.
