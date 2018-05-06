Monarchs fall in first round of soccer playoffs
by Submitted via Email | May 6, 2018 4:06 am
The Manning High School varsity soccer team lost its first-round game in the state playoffs on Tuesday. The Monarchs fell 11-0 at Bluffton in the South Carolina Independent School Association Division AAA game.
