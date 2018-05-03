Lady Wolverines recognized at statehouse
by Submitted via Email | May 3, 2018 10:19 am
The East Clarendon High School varsity Lady Wolverines were recognized this week by the Clarendon County Legislative Delegation for their softball State Championship win last year. (Photo provided by Susan Powell Anderson)
comments » 1
Comment by Patricia Pringle
May 3, 2018 at 10:56
Congratulations Lady Wolverines!!!
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.