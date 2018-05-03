District 1 recognizes Employees of the Month
by Staff Reports | May 3, 2018 9:45 am
Clarendon School District 1 recognized Employees of the Month from various schools and district-wide on Tuesday night during a banquet. Those recognized included Francena Brown, Daisy Frank, Candace Frierson, Gloria House, Tiffany Housey, Dorothy James and Sylvia Wright.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.